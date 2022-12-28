Doctor Charged in Post-Vaccine Nurse Death Case

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia (POG) charged a doctor with manslaughter in the case of a 27-year-old nurse Megi Bakradze who died after developing anaphylactic shock following the COVID-19 vaccination in March 2021. The prosecution said the charges are brought under Article 130, paragraph 2, of the Criminal Code, which foresees a prison sentence of three to five years for leaving a sick person in danger, which led to the loss of life.

According to POG, the doctor in question disregarded the regulation for freshly vaccinated individuals to spend 30 minutes under medical observation. Moreover, the prosecution says that the doctor failed to provide urgent aid after seeing the physical evidence of an allergic reaction and left the clinic’s premises.

The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office had previously charged three people, including the aforementioned doctor, with providing false information regarding the case in 2021.

Nurse Megi Bakradze was one of the first to receive the COVID vaccine in Georgia. Her death has contributed greatly to the public reluctance to receive COVID jabs.

