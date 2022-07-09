TI Georgia’s Report on Political Finance in 2021

On July 8 Transparency International (TI) Georgia, a local civil society organization, released a report on the revenues and expenditures of 17 political parties, which were financed by the state according to the election law, or recorded a minimum of GEL 100,000 (USD 34,000) in revenue.

According to the document, the ruling Georgian Dream party’s total revenue and expenditure were nearly twice that of the other 16 parties which, according to TI, “indicates an extremely uneven distribution of funds.”

Party Revenues

A total of GEL 43 million (USD 14.6 million) in revenues was reported by 17 political parties, of which 63%, GEL 27.3 million (USD 9.2 million) were in donations, 32%, GEL 13.9 million (USD 4.7 million) in state funding, and 5%, GEL 1.6 million (USD 544,217) was other types of income, including loans.

60% of the revenue, GEL 26 million (USD 8.8 million) was attributed to the Georgian Dream. The largest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM) came distant second with GEL 5.1 million (USD 1.7 million). The other opposition parties’ revenue were registered as follows: Lelo for Georgia – GEL 3.3 million (USD 1.1 million), European Georgia – GEL 1.9 million (USD 646,258), For Georgia – GEL 1.6 million (USD 544,217), Strategy Aghmashenebeli – GEL 1 million, and Patriots Alliance – GEL 1 million.

The report showed that 13 political parties received donations amounting to the total of GEL 27.4 million. 72% of these donations – GEL 19.8 million were given to the Georgian Dream. UNM is second with GEL 2.9 million, Lelo for Georgia – GEL 2.5 million, For Georgia – GEL 1.6 million (USD 544,217), and European Georgia – GEL 236,271 (USD 80,364).

Regarding state funding, TI Georgia reported that the ruling party received the largest share (37%) with GEL 5.1 million (USD 1.7 million), UNM received GEL 2.2 million (USD 748,299), European Georgia – GEL 1.1 million (USD 374,149), Patriots Alliance – GEL 1 million (USD 340,136), Strategy Aghmashenebeli – GEL 939,925 (USD 319,702).

Parties’ Expenditure

Per the report, the 17 political parties spent GEL 41.9 million in 2021, of which 62% – 25.8 million (USD 8.7 million) was spent by the ruling Georgian Dream. UNM spent GEL 5.1 million (USD 1.7 million), Lelo for Georgia – GEL 3.3 million (USD 1.1 million), European Georgia – GEL 1.7 million (USD 578,231), For Georgia – GEL 1.3 million (USD 442,176), Patriots Alliance – GEL 1.1 million (USD 374,149), and Strategy Aghmashenebeli – GEL 1 million (USD 340,136).

The parties spent a significant amount, 49% – GEL 19 million (USD 6.4 million), on advertising. The ruling party spent GEL 13.3 million (USD 4.5 million), which is 70% of the total advertising expenditure. Lelo spent GEL 1.9 million (USD 646,258), UNM spent GEL 1.6 million (USD 544,217), and GEL 746,893 was spent by Strategy Aghmashenebeli (USD 254,045).

Corruption and Other Possible Violations

In 2021 companies and legal entities that have donated to Georgian Dream won state tenders totaling approximately GEL 320 million (USD 108.8 million) and received simplified purchase contracts worth GEL 19 million (USD 6.4 million).

“These companies and donors directly or indirectly connected donated about GEL 4.5 million (USD 1.5 million) in the same period for the benefit of Georgia Dream,” the study reads.

