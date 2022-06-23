European Parliament Backs EU Perspective for Georgia

The European Parliament adopted today a resolution with 529 votes to 45 and 14 abstentions, calling on the Heads of State or Government, that will gather on June 23-24 Summit, to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova “without delay,” while it said the same should apply do Georgia “once its government has delivered” on the priorities indicated by the European Commission.

The MEPs said that in the context of the brutal Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the move would equate to showing leadership, resolve and vision.

The resolution insists that there is no ‘fast-track’ for EU membership and that accession remains a merit-based and structured process, which requires EU membership criteria to be fulfilled and is dependent on the effective implementation of reforms.

The Parliament invites the authorities of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to “unambiguously demonstrate their political determination to implement the European ambitions of their people,” accelerating reforms to effectively fulfill the criteria for EU membership as soon as possible.

Ukrainians, Moldovans and Georgians deserve to live in free, democratic and prosperous countries that are proud and committed members of the European family, MEPs underlined, urging the European Council to take an important first step towards fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the citizens of these three countries.

