Reports: EUCO to Grant Georgia Candidacy Once Conditions Met

The European Council (EUCO) draft plans to grant candidate status to Georgia “once the priorities specified in the Commission’s opinion on Georgia’s membership application have been addressed,” according to Rikard Jozwiak, RFE/RL’s Europe Editor.

Per Jozwiak, EUCO will also follow the Commission’s June 17 opinion on Ukraine and Moldova by granting both candidate status with the Council to decide on additional steps “once all the conditions spelled out by the commission are fully met.”

the #EUCO draft also states: "The European Council is ready to grant the status of candidate country to #Georgia once the priorities specified in the Commission’s opinion on Georgia’s membership application have been addressed." https://t.co/AXeC2dT0pI — Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) June 21, 2022

Reuters also reported that Ukraine will receive candidate status, with unanimous agreement on the issue by the 27 member states.

Citing diplomats, Reuters also said that Moldova is “almost certain” to be granted status, although Georgia “must fulfill conditions,” mainly that it resolves the “political deadlock” in the country.

EUCO is expected to deliver its final decision on the candidate status of the three countries at the upcoming summit on June 23-24.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)