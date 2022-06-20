Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 37.4% in January-May 2022

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover amounted to USD 6.9 billion between January-May 2022 – a 37.4% increase as compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on June 20.

Exports increased by 37.5% year-over-year to USD 2.1 billion, while imports went up 37.3%, reaching USD 4.8 billion. The trade deficit stood at USD 2.7 billion, making up 39.1% of the trade turnover.

Source: Geostat

Turkey topped the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 1.02 billion, followed by China — USD 783 million, Russia — USD 764 million, Azerbaijan — USD 539.9 million, and the United States — USD 435.4 million.

China was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 362.8 million, followed by Azerbaijan — USD 224.1 million, Russia — with USD 210.2 million, Turkey — with USD 194.6 million, and Bulgaria — USD 176 million.

Turkey, Russia, and China were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 830 million, USD 553.9 million, and USD 420.2 million, respectively, followed by Azerbaijan with USD 315.9 million and the U.S. with USD 292.3 million.

Source: Geostat

Copper ores and concentrates led the list of export commodities in January-May 2022 with USD 465.9 million. It was followed by ferroalloys — USD 285.7 million; cars — USD 191 million; nitrogen fertilizers — USD 152.6 million; wine or fresh grapes — USD 79.8 million; medicine — USD 43.2 million; mineral waters — USD 41.1 million; spirits — USD 40.1 million; knitted t-shirts — USD 35.3 million; nuts — USD 35.2 million; other commodities — USD 742.1 million.

Petroleum oils were first on the list of imports with USD 461.2 million, followed by cars — USD 454.7 million; copper ores and concentrates — USD 371.8 million; petroleum gases — USD 221.1 million; medicine — USD 155.97 million; telephone sets — USD 102 million; automatic data processing machines — USD 77.2 million; self-propelled machines — USD 38.4 million; new pneumatic tires — USD 36.4 million; other commodities — USD 2.857 billion.

