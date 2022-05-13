Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 33.4% in January-April

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover of goods amounted to USD 5.25 billion between January-April 2022 – a 33.4% increase as compared to the same period last year, according to the preliminary estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on May 13.

Exports grew by 32.8% to USD 1.59 billion, while imports increased by 33.7% to USD 3.67 billion. The trade deficit between January-April was USD 2.08 billion, amounting to 39.6% of the trade turnover.

Source: Geostat.

