Georgian Foreign Minister Visits Netherlands

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is on a working visit to the Netherlands, where he held a meeting today with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra.

The two top diplomats discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine and the security environment in the wider region, Tbilisi’s support to Kyiv in times of war as well as Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, as noted by Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“It was noted at the meeting, that it is important to recognize the efforts of the Georgian people and the Government of Georgia and to make an appropriate decision on the application for membership by the EU-associated Trio [of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova],” the Georgian MFA noted.

Grateful to 🇳🇱FM @WBHoekstra for warm hospitality. Welcomed increased level of interaction between our countries& 🇳🇱's significant role on 🇬🇪's EU-integration path. Discussed 🇬🇪🇳🇱 coop focusing on intensification of trade-economic relations. 🇳🇱's support to🇬🇪 is much appreciated! pic.twitter.com/i1Ra59kBwA — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) June 9, 2022

It added that “the Dutch side reaffirmed its support for Georgia’s European path and expressed readiness to continue to actively assist the country in this direction in the future.”

FM Darchiashvili also hailed Netherlands’ support to Georgia in co-sponsoring Georgia’s resolution in the UN which reiterated yesterday the right of return for all displaced persons and refugees to Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

The visit comes as Georgia is waiting for the European Commission to deliver its opinion on the country’s candidacy bid soon, with the European Council expected to make a final decision by the end of June.

Also today, the European Parliament passed a critical resolution on violations of press freedom in Georgia and slammed the Georgian authorities for their role in the alleged democratic backsliding.

