UN General Assembly Passes Georgia IDP Resolution

On June 8, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution reiterating the right of return of all displaced persons and refugees to Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia by a vote of 95 in favor, including all 27 Member States of the European Union, 12 against, and 56 abstentions.

Alongside Georgia, which has initiated the resolution since 2008, it was co-sponsored by 60 other states.

This year’s 95 YES marks the highest number of supporters ever since 2008, while 56 is the lowest figure of abstentions.

In 2021, 80 nations voted in favor, 14 against, and 70 abstained.

In 2020, 84 countries voted in favor, 13 against, and 78 abstained.

In 2019, 79 countries voted in favor, 15 against, with 57 abstentions.

In 2018, 81 countries voted in favor, 16 against, with 62 abstentions.

We welcome today's adoption in @UN General Assembly of 🇬🇪Georgian #IDPs resolution &increased support for the rights and dignity of hundreds of thousand displaced persons from occupied Georgian regions pic.twitter.com/9kZAPvAdfw — LithuaniaUN🇱🇹 | #StandWithUkraine (@LithuaniaUNNY) June 8, 2022

