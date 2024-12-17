The Daily Beat: 16 December

The Christmas tree holiday lights in Tbilisi were turned on without a ceremony after the festive event was canceled by Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze. This decision came as demonstrators in front of the parliament building refused to leave the site of their ongoing rally on Rustaveli Avenue. Protesters, sometimes attacked by government-backed thugs, continue to gather on Rustaveli Avenue every evening for the 19th consecutive day. Meanwhile, large crowds from various professions march peacefully throughout Tbilisi during the daytime, protesting against the government’s pro-Russian stance.

The Georgian Dream government released an insulting statement in response to new sanctions imposed by Estonia and Lithuania, asserting that these two countries have the “least sovereignty among EU nations,” further claiming that their governments are acting not in the interests of Estonian and Lithuanian citizens but rather under foreign dictate. In a statement, Ivanishvili’s government also pledged not to retaliate out of respect for the Estonian and Lithuanian people and to remain in the regime of unilateral friendship with both states.

Nika Gvaramia, the leader of the opposition group Coalition for Change, was released after serving 12 days in prison. Meanwhile, Aleko Elisashvili, a Strong Georgia opposition coalition member, was also released but on a bail of 4,000 GEL after being detained on December 4. Gvaramia faced administrative charges of petty hooliganism and disobeying a police order and Elisashvili was charged with politically motivated violence against a person. For more updates on anti-Russia protests and related developments, visit our Liveblog: Resistance.

More than 300 companies have joined the Free Business Platform call for de-escalation, the need for snap elections, and the release of detainees. A group of businesses united on a website warns that the crisis poses significant economic challenges for the country. The companies urge immediate de-escalation, suggesting new elections and releasing those detained during recent events before the New Year. “As representatives of Georgian businesses, we sign this appeal for the future development of our country,” the statement reads.

UK Minister of State for Europe, North America, and UK Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, reported on his phone conversation with Georgian Dream representative Maka Botchorishvili. According to the UK Minister, in a phone conversation with Botchorishvili, he “reiterated in the clearest terms that police violence and arbitrary arrests in Georgia are unacceptable” and stressed that the “UK will consider all options to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

EU Foreign Ministers discussed the political situation in Georgia at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting. Although the Council failed to reach the necessary unanimity to sanction Georgian Dream officials, it did ask the European Commission to prepare an official document on suspending visa liberalization for Georgians holding diplomatic passports, which requires only a qualified majority.

At a press conference, Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, confirmed the decision of EU Ministers to suspend visa liberalization for Georgian diplomatic passport holders. She condemned the violence against demonstrators and stressed that the suspension of visa-free travel for diplomats was a “symbolic” first step.

In the meantime, some of the foreign ministers of the EU countries, including the Dutch Foreign Minister, continue to advocate the imposition of EU sanctions on Georgian Dream government officials. “The Netherlands continues to advocate EU sanctions against those responsible and is also making efforts bilaterally on behalf of the Georgian people. For example, we are purchasing protective equipment for journalists, such as gas masks, so that they can continue to do their crucial work,” Dutch Foreign Minister, Caspar Veldkamp, posted on X.

Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament, addressed the situation in Georgia during the opening session in Strasbourg. She expressed the Parliament’s solidarity with the Georgian people, condemned the violence against demonstrators, and announced that President Salome Zurabishvili has been invited to attend one of the upcoming sessions of the Parliament.