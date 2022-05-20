After Tbilisi, Ukrainian School Opens in Batumi

Georgia’s Ministry of Education opened a Ukrainian-language sector at the #20 Public School in Batumi, Georgia’s major coastal city on May 18 where Ukrainian children will have the opportunity to receive a general education in their native tongue.

About 100 students have already expressed their desire to attend the school, with 1-4 grades currently available until the end of this school year, and all grades to be made available by September 2022.

Education Minister Mikheil Chkhenkeli said the decision was “historic,” adding that Ukrainian pupils will learn from the exact same textbooks from which they were learning in Ukraine.

“I wholeheartedly wish our Ukrainian sisters and brothers peace in Ukraine so that you can return to your homeland soon. We will do everything to ensure that in Georgia your children will receive a quality education in a safe and healthy environment,” the Georgian Minister asserted.

The Ukrainian Chargé d’Affaires Andrii Kasianov was also in attendance, stressing that the move was a chance for Ukrainian students to become better integrated into Georgian society.

Earlier in April, the first Ukrainian-language sector was opened in Tbilisi’s #41 Public School, named after Mykhailo Hrushevsky, a key public figure of Ukrainian national revival in the early 20th century. There more than 300 Ukrainian kids are currently in attendance.

According to the Ministry of Education, the Georgian authorities decided that students arriving from Ukraine following the Russian invasion should be able to sign up for school through a simplified process with more than 800 already enrolled across the country.

