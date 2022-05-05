Georgian PM Talks Ukraine Support at Charity Conference

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili today spoke of Georgia’s staunch support for Ukraine at the High-Level Donors’ Conference for Ukraine, held in Poland.

“We condemn Russia’s full-scale military aggression against Ukraine which is a clear and blatant violation of fundamental principles and norms of International law,” PM Garibashvili declared.

“My government has stood in full solidarity with the Ukrainian people and mobilized our resources to alleviate the effects of the devastating war….. [We] will continue supporting Ukraine politically and in a practical sense both bilaterally and in multilateral formats,” PM Garibashvili pledged.

Had an opportunity to participate in High-Level Donors’ Conference for 🇺🇦 in 🇵🇱. Truly an outstanding event that symbolizes international community’s full solidarity with 🇺🇦 & reaffirms our steadfast commitment to rebuild peace & stability in the region & beyond! pic.twitter.com/yq7cYWMJ1t — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) May 5, 2022

Georgia’s Support for Ukraine

According to PM Garibashvili, Georgia has already contributed USD 7 million, 500 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to Ukraine, and is assisting 28,000 Ukrainians currently living in Georgia.

In addition, the Prime Minister announced that Georgia will deliver an additional USD 7 million to Ukraine by the end of 2022.

“In addition to our private sector, I would like to mention that our NGOs and individual citizens are also offering accommodation, food, clothing, and other assistance to Ukrainian citizens in Georgia,” he added.

“Once again I’d like to mention that the unity of the international community in providing active support to Ukraine is a matter of urgency and necessity,” the PM concluded.

The conference — that managed to raise EUR 6.5 billion for Ukraine — was co-hosted by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, along with the Council of Europe and the European Commission.

