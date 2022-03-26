Schoolchildren in ethnic Azeri majority village of Lambalo, in Georgia's kakheti region. October 2016. Photo: The Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia
Georgia Pledges Instruction in Ukrainian for Refugee Schoolkids

26/03/2022 - 14:26
Georgia’s Ministry of Education and Science has said one of Tbilisi schools will add instruction in Ukrainian for refugee kids.

Education Minister Mikheil Chkhenkeli discussed the pledge with Ukrainian Chargé d’Affaires Andrii Kasianov on March 25.

In the meantime, secondary schools, both private and public, are accepting Ukrainian pupils with simplified procedures.

The Georgian Minister stated that so far 190 Ukrainian schoolkids were enrolled in schools in Tbilisi, the capital, and regions.

Also on March 25, Chargé d’Affaires Kasianov and Georgian Deputy Education Minister Tamar Makharashvili paid a visit to Public School #98 in Tbilisi, where they met with Ukrainian pupils.

In his remarks with reporters, the Ukrainian diplomat stressed the need to open full-fledged Ukrainian schools in Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Batumi, Georgia’s three largest cities.

