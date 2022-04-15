Georgia’s Multi-Party Delegation Finally Leaves for Ukraine

Georgian multi-party parliamentary delegation led by Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has finally left for Ukraine following week-long troubled deliberations.

The group includes Vice Speakers Archil Talakvadze and Davit Sergeenko and Diaspora and Caucasus Issues Committee Chair Beka Odisharia from the GD, Vice Speaker Levan Ioseliani of Citizens Party, Ana Natsvlishvili of Lelo, Giorgi Khojevanishvili of For Georgia, Vakhtang Megrelishvili of New Political Center – Girchi and Khatuna Samnidze of Strategy Aghmashenebeli-led Reformers group.

The United National Movement, the largest opposition party, refused to participate in the visit alongside its arch-rival GD.

Details about the trip, including the route to Ukraine and the lawmakers’ agenda have remained confidential.

The visit to Ukraine will span only a day, with the lawmakers expected back in Georgia either late on Saturday or early on Sunday.

The Georgian Parliament Speaker will be meeting Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Chair Ruslan Stefanchuk, who initially invited the Georgian colleague on April 7, to pay a visit to Irpin or Bucha, the sites of alleged war crimes by Russia.

Speaker Shalva Papuashvili had initially rejected the invitation to Ukraine, triggering a week-long political controversy in Georgia.

Read more:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)