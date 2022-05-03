President Zurabishvili Meets German Counterpart in Berlin

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili visited Berlin to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on May 2.

The two Presidents talked about Russia’s war against Ukraine and German support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, and developments in the region, the Georgian Presidential Administration reported.

When the pair discussed Ukraine, President Zurabishvili said that Georgians are united in their support for Ukraine.

President Zurabishvili noted that the South Caucasus has become significant amid existing challenges and expressed her hope that German investors, looking for alternative energy transit routes, would take an interest in the region.

When we talk of friends of #Georgia, #Germany is a great example. A lot to talk about in Berlin, including solidarity for Ukraine and full support for our European integration path. pic.twitter.com/izYtZeIVTV — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) May 2, 2022

Zurabishvili also updated President Steinmeier on developments in Georgia’s Russian-occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia and reiterated that the country remained steadfast in its Western direction.

President Salome Zurabishvili has previously said that the Georgian Dream Government had refused her visits to Europe, including to Germany, during the early days of Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Subsequently, she paid an informal trip to Paris and Brussels, to meet President Emmanuel Macron and top EU officials.

The Georgian Dream on March 15 unveiled its decision to sue the President, citing her unauthorized trips as an example of the official pursuing foreign policy by side-stepping the government as well as alleged refusal to approve several diplomatic appointments.

Later, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said the Government would only contest President Zurabishvili’s alleged refusal to appoint the diplomats. The Presidential Administration denies the claim.

