Speaker Pelosi Hosts Georgia’s Zurabishvili

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hosted Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili in the Congress on April 28.

“Congress proudly stands with the people of Georgia, and we remain unwavering in support of their sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression,” Speaker Pelosi wrote on Twitter.

She said by passing the Georgia Support Act on April 27, the House of Representatives reaffirmed America’s opposition to Russia’s illegal occupation of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

“This bipartisan legislation authorizes sanctions on those complicit in Russia’s human rights violations against the people of Georgia,” Speaker Pelosi added.

On her part, President Salome Zurabishvili tweeted that they discussed Ukraine and the unjustified Russian aggression, and the importance of continued American support to Georgia.

“As women leaders, we must have a strong voice against conflict and for peace,” the Georgian President noted.