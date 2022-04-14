Key Law for Govt-President Dispute Adopted

Georgian Dream-led Parliament has paved the way for the Government to launch a competence dispute with President Salome Zurabishvili, after lawmakers pushed through amendments to the Law on Constitutional Court in the final hearing today.

The changes introduced a provision allowing any state body to file a competence claim at the Constitutional Court against another over its “action or inaction.” The previous iteration of the law allowed launching a dispute primarily over the compliance of normative acts issued by the defendant.

The GD unveiled the amendments in late March, but postponed its review for two weeks after facing criticism from the opposition and the civil society organizations. In an expedited review, lawmakers adopted the bill in the first hearing on April 12 and in the second on April 13.

The GD Government aims to launch a competence dispute with the President claiming she refused to approve several appointments for foreign service. The governing party argues that the President’s role in signing off on diplomatic nominees is merely ceremonial as per the constitution.

Thus the introduction of the key amendments for launching the dispute was seen as an “attempt at political revenge against the President” by the Georgian Young Lawyer’s Association, a key local watchdog.

