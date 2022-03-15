Georgian Gov’t to Sue President in Constitutional Court

The Georgian Dream party announced today the Government will sue President Salome Zurabishvili in the Constitutional Court, arguing she violated the legislation on several occasions, including by recently visiting Paris and Brussels.

The GD claimed Zurabishvili made the visits “without any prior consultations with the Government and only informed it after the trips, which confirms the President violated the Constitution with premeditated intent.”

Besides, the governing party said that “in gross violation of the Georgian Consitution,” the President over the past year on multiple occasions refused to appoint an ambassador or diplomatic representative nominated by the government.

In the lengthy statement, the GD claimed that the President has overstepped her competencies and pursued foreign policy by side-stepping the Georgian Government.

The GD also argued that President Zurabishvili breached the Constitution and legislation vis-a-vis the Parliament on two occasions. The party reminded that she announced March 5 as a date of the then-postponed annual address to Parliament without prior consultations with the legislative body.

It also recalled that yesterday, she walked into the plenary hall alongside Ukrainian Chargé d’Affaires Andrii Kasianov. According to the statement, only the Parliamentary Speaker has the right to such discretion, per the Constitution and Parliamentary Rules of Procedure.

Calling the President’s statements on State Security Council “completely incomprehensible,” the ruling party further maintained that inviting civil society organizations, the President, and opposition representatives to its session “contradicts directly with the logic of the system and the essence of the body.”

More to follow

