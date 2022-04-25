S. Ossetian Runoffs Rescheduled to May 8

The election administration in Russian-occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia has rescheduled the second round of “presidential elections” to May 8.

The decision came after the top court in the occupied region ruled on April 23 that vote on Thursday, April 28, contravened the law.

The runoffs were initially slated midweek as the Sunday of April 24 coincided with Orthodox Easter, while the following Sunday of the May 1st marks the International Workers’ Day, another holiday.

The first round of the S. Ossetian leadership race was held on April 10. In the runoffs, incumbent leader Anatoly Bibilov will face frontrunner Alan Gagloev, the opposition Nykhas party leader.

The polls in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia have been condemned as illegitimate by Tbilisi, the EU and the U.S., among others.

Russia, Syria, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Nauru are the only countries that recognize the region’s independence from Tbilisi.

