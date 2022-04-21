Bibilov Meets Kremlin Official in Moscow

The South Ossetian leader’s office reported yesterday that the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Dmitry Kozak hosted Anatoly Bibilov in Moscow.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to the implementation of the program for the social-economic development of the occupied region, as well as effective spending of the Russian budget funds, a press release by Bibilov’s office noted.

Bibilov and Kozak also discussed the preparation of bilateral agreements on the increase of wages for the servants of the S. Ossetian security and public agencies. These agreements are to be signed in May, Bibilov’s office said.

“The Russian side stressed the importance of further coordinated work of the executive authorities of the two countries on the whole range of issues…, and expressed hope for the commitment of S. Ossetian partners to maintain social and political stability in the republic and Russia-oriented foreign policy,” the press release added.

It was immediately unclear when the S. Ossetian leader departed to Moscow or for how long his visit will continue in Russia.

Importantly, Bibilov’s Moscow journey comes a few days before the April 28 “presidential runoffs” in the occupied region, in which he is facing frontrunner opposition leader Alan Gagloev.

During his reelection campaign, Bibilov has made the “unification with Russia” as the key campaign topic, in a step promptly welcomed by Russian lawmakers and lambasted by Tbilisi and the West.

