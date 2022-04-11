Opposition Candidate Takes Lead in First Round of S. Ossetia Polls

Opposition hopeful for occupied South Ossetia’s top office, Alan Gagloev took first place, ahead of incumbent Anatoly Bibilov in the first round of “presidential elections” of April 10.

Gagloev, who serves as Nykhas party leader, received 36.9% (10,705 votes), while Bibilov secured a close second place with 33.5% (9,706 votes).

As for other candidates, now out of the race, deputy speaker of the legislature Alexandr Pliev obtained 3,434 votes, lawmaker Garri Muldarov – 2,592, while former deputy Dmitry Tasoev garnered 822 votes.

