Southern suburbs of Tskhinvali seen from Tbilisi-controlled Zemo Nikozi village. April 10, 2022. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
News

Tskhinvali Runoff Race Slated for April 28

14/04/2022 - 14:41
The election administration has set the second round of “presidential elections” in occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia for April 28, Tskhinvali-based RES news agency reported today.

With 100% of the April 10 first rounds counted, opposition candidate, Nykhas party leader Alan Gagloev received 10,707 votes (38.55%) and incumbent Anatoly Bibilov garnered 9,706 votes (34.95%).

As for the candidates who failed to advance to the second round, deputy speaker of the legislature Alexandr Pliev obtained 3,434 votes, lawmaker Garri Muldarov – 2,592, while former deputy Dmitry Tasoev garnered 822 votes.

The polls in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia have been condemned as illegitimate by Tbilisi, the EU and the U.S., among others.

Russia, Syria, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Nauru are the only countries that recognize the region as an independent state.

