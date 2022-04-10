Bibilov Talks Runoffs

Incumbent South Ossetian “president” Anatoly Bibilov has said, like his opposition competitors, that runoff is likely in the Tskhinvali leadership race.

“We understand there will be a second round, based on more than 96% of the protocols tallied,” Tskhinvali-based RES news agency cited Anatoly Bibilov as saying late on April 10.

“By all appearances, there will be a second round. This is all because we did everything within the law,” claimed Bibilov.

“I am a military man, I take challenges with dignity, I am used to fighting, the most important thing is calmness,” he added.