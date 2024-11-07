U.K. Sanctions Occupied Tskhinvali Region’s Former De-Facto President Anatoly Bibilov

On November 7, the United Kingdom sanctioned the former de-facto president of the occupied Tskhinvali region, Anatoly Bibilov, as part of its sanctions package against Russia.

The 56 new sanctions target suppliers that support Russia’s military production, Russian-backed mercenary groups operating in sub-Saharan Africa, 3 private mercenary groups linked to the Kremlin, and 11 individuals associated with Russian proxies.

Bibilov was sanctioned for his association with private mercenary groups with ties to the Kremlin. The sanctions include an asset freeze, a travel ban, and sanctions on trust services.

“Anatoly Ilyich Bibilov is or has been involved in destabilizing Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine because he engages in, provides support for, or promotes any policy or action which destabilizes Ukraine or undermines or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine,” reads the U.K. Government’s statement of reason.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)