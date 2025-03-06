63rd Round of Geneva International Discussions

On March 4-5, the 63rd round of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) – a multilateral format to address security and humanitarian consequences of the 2008 Russia-Georgia war – was held in Geneva.

The Geneva International Discussions/GID were established on the basis of the ceasefire agreement of August 12, 2008, brokered by the European Union. GID are co-chaired by representatives of OSCE, EU, and UN, and involve participants from Georgia, Russia, and the U.S., as well as members of both the exiled Georgian administrations of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia and the two regions’ Russian-backed authorities, in their personal capacities. Sessions are held in two working groups, with the first group discussing peace and security matters, and the second – humanitarian concerns. The main issues discussed at the GID are the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes, and the security and humanitarian problems created as a result of the Russian occupation.

Georgian Dream MFA Statement

According to the Georgian Dream Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Georgian delegation emphasized the necessity of full implementation of the 2008 six-point ceasefire agreement by Russia and of the return of Georgian internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees to their homes. The MFA statement also underlined the importance of re-establishing the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) in Gali “without preconditions” and ensuring that the mechanism operates regularly in both Gali and Ergneti in accordance with founding principles.

During the meeting, the Georgian delegation raised concerns over security issues and the humanitarian and human rights situation caused by Russia’s ongoing occupation and destructive policies in and around the occupied territories.

“During the talks, the delegation voiced concern over the deteriorating security, humanitarian, and human rights situation in the occupied regions, as well as the ongoing illegal militarization. In this context, Georgia condemned the construction of a Russian naval base in Ochamchire and the commissioning of Sukhumi airport.”

The Georgian side also condemned the holding of the so-called presidential polls in the occupied region of Abkhazia and the meeting of the Russian President with the so-called president of the occupied region on March 5, as “steps towards annexation and grossly violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders.”

The statement says that “as usual, representatives of Russia and the occupying regimes walked away from the negotiating table on one of the main issues on the agenda – the return of internally displaced persons and refugees from the occupied territories to their homes.”

Geneva Co-Chairs Communique

The communique said that Co-Chairs commended participants for their continued commitment to the GID format: “Against the background of the current geopolitical context, they emphasized the particular need for the GID process to deliver on its core agenda items for the benefit of all conflict-affected people.”

In Working Group I, participants reviewed the overall security situation and continued discussions on the implementation of the 2008 six-point agreement, particularly the non-use of force and international security arrangements.

In Working Group II, discussions focused on humanitarian topics, including crossings, documentation, freedom of movement, livelihoods, missing persons, and education. However, “due to a walkout by some participants, issues relating to returns of internally displaced persons and refugees could not be addressed,” the co-chairs said.

Russian MFA Statement

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that during the Discussions it “once again drew attention to conciliatory statements made by Georgia’s leadership during last year’s election campaign regarding Abkhazia and South Ossetia.”

The statement also said that the issue of legal obligations on non-use of force by Georgia against Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia “in the form of an appropriate agreement” was emphasized during the meeting.

It noted that Moscow, as well as the Abkhaz and South Ossetian participants “welcomed the initiative of the Co-Chairs of the Discussions to return to the discussion of a political statement as a first step towards the conclusion of this agreement.”

Russian MFA claimed that “the urgency of this task is heightened by the radical Georgian opposition’s consideration of violent scenarios for regaining control over the “breakaway” territories, as well as by Georgia’s continued special role in NATO’s plans for the South Caucasus”. This “special role” , according to the Russian side, is evidenced “by the continued close interaction between Tbilisi and the Alliance, including intensive working contacts and the participation of the Transcaucasian state [Georgia] in joint military exercises, including on its territory.”

While noting that the situation on the ground is relatively calm, the Russian MFA statement suggested that “further improvement of the overall situation in the region could be facilitated by the commencement delimitation and demarcation process” between Tbilisi and the occupied territories. Such calls had been made by Russia and the occupied regions at previous rounds of GID as well.

The statement habitually criticized Georgia’s annual UN General Assembly resolution on IDPs as “highly politicized” and said it “remains a serious irritant in the humanitarian field”, justifying the walkout by Abkhazian and Ossetian participants from Working Group II.

Lastly, the Russian side reiterated its call, which it said is “supported by Abkhaz and South Ossetian allies” to move the Discussions from Geneva to “another place acceptable to all participants” due to the “factual departure of Bern from its declared neutrality due to joining the illegal anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union.”

Abkhaz participants

According to Abkhaz sources, the re-establishment of the IPRM in Gali was a central topic, with all participants reaffirming their commitment to its resumption. The discussions noted a “relatively stable” security situation on the ground.

“As before, Abkhazia insisted on signing a legally binding document on the non-use of force between Georgia and Abkhazia on one hand and Georgia and South Ossetia on the other,” the statement said. It also said that the Abkhaz and South Ossetian participants “confirmed that the discussion in the second working group on the return of refugees is not acceptable until the issue is removed from the UN General Assembly vote.”

The Abkhaz sources said that Abkhaz participants also raised concerns about freedom of movement, in particular the recognition of Abkhaz “national passports” and the lifting of travel restrictions. Notably, the Abkhaz statement on the GID round stated that an “information session” with the participation of an “expert” would be held at the next GID round and that a working group would be formed “to further explore this issue” during the next round of discussions, which was not mentioned in other participants’ statements.

South Ossetian Participants

While acknowledging a “relative stability” on the ground, the South Ossetian participants claimed that Georgia continues to provoke instability. They also accused the Georgian side of violating the “state border regime” and of “provocations.”

South Ossetian representatives again called for negotiations on delimitation and demarcation. They also alleged that the rights of Ossetians from the Kazbegi district have been violated, preventing them from accessing their homes and lands. South Ossetian participants “urged to intensify work to clarify the fate of missing persons”, claiming it was “sabotaged” by Georgia.

They “once again drew attention to the discriminatory visa practices of a number of countries towards the residents of South Ossetia” and proposed that the Co-Chairs address the authorities of the relevant states to review their approach to this issue.

The refusal to discuss the refugee issue in Working Group II was justified by the South Ossetian participants by the tabling of the annual IDP resolution at the UNGA by Georgia, which they claimed are “attempts of unacceptable politicization of this humanitarian problem” by Tbilisi.

The next round GID is scheduled for June, 2025.

