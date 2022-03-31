Georgians hold Ukrainian and Georgian flags outside Tbilisi International Airport, awaiting for repatriation of Davit Gobejishvili, fallen fighting in Ukraine. Photo: Elene Khoshtaria / Facebook
Fallen Georgian Volunteer Repatriated From Ukraine

31/03/2022 - 11:51
Davit Gobejishvili, the fourth Georgian volunteer to fall in Ukraine fighting the invading Russian forces, was repatriated back home early on March 31.

Family members, relatives and scores of Georgians gathered with candles and Georgian and Ukrainian banners at the Tbilisi International Airport to honor the fighter, carried in a casket draped with the Georgian flag.

Gobejishvili, uprooted from Abkhazia, was killed on March 26 in action in Irpin, a satellite town northwest of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

He was the third Georgian volunteer to be repatriated following Gia Beriashvili and Davit Ratiani, who also fell in Irpin. Another Georgian, Bakhva Chikobava died defending besieged Mariupol, a city on the Azov Sea coast.

