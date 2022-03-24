In Photos | Georgians Attend Grim Homecoming for Fighters Killed in Ukraine

Dozens have waved Georgian and Ukrainian national flags and lit candles as flag-draped cases carrying remains of Gia Beriashvili and Davit Ratiani, killed in Ukraine, were repatriated in the early morning. President Salome Zurabishvili was also seen attending the ceremony and comforting the families of the deceased. Beriashvili and Ratiani, volunteer fighters, were killed early on March 18 on the Irpin front, northwest of Kyiv, defending the Ukrainian capital from invading Russian forces.

Guram Muradov, Civil Georgia’s photographer captured the moments of the grim homecoming for Georgian fighters in Tbilisi International Airport: