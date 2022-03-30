Polish FM, OSCE CiO Meets Georgian Leaders

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, in his capacity as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, met today with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and First Deputy Parliament Speaker Gia Volski in Tbilisi.

Minister Rau and the Georgian officials, in separate meetings, discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and its implications on regional security and Georgia, in particular.

During the meeting with FM Rau, the Georgian President hailed Poland’s support of Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees amid the war. She argued Warsaw’s actions have demonstrated that Poland is one of the leaders in the European Union, the President’s press service reported.

Good meeting. Thank you to @RauZbigniew for reiterating Poland’s and the @OSCE’s unwavering support for Georgia’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and Polish support for Georgia’s European integration. 🇬🇪🇪🇺🇵🇱 https://t.co/gUCiLP0zMI — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) March 30, 2022

Also on March 30, the Polish top diplomat and PM Garibashvili in their meeting paid particular attention to the OSCE’s security agenda during Poland’s chairpersonship.

Prime Minister Garibashvili underlined the need to keep the Russian occupation of Georgia’s regions high on the agenda and stressed the importance of OSCE’s involvement in the Geneva International Discussions and Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism, the Georgian Government’s press service said.

Meanwhile, Vice Speaker Volski said during the top diplomat’s meeting at the Parliament, the sides noted that “after Ukraine, Georgia is practically next in the danger zone in the face of Russian aggression.”

He added that the Polish diplomat voiced his “firm and clear” stance of support for Georgia in both bilateral relations and in the frameworks of the OSCE.

Minister Rau is on the official trip to Tbilisi on March 29-30. He met with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani earlier in the day.

