Abkhazia: Commanding Officers, Military Offices Test Mobilization

Russian-occupied Abkhazia’s “defense ministry” said it is holding on March 1-2 an unscheduled training with the management and commanding officers of the reserves in the operational direction “East” and its replenishing military mobilization offices.

“The purpose of the exercise is to check the readiness of the reserve formations of the operational direction ‘East’ to perform combat tasks in a standard wartime organization,” it noted.

The deputy Abkhaz “defense minister’ Lizbert Potshor-Oghly said the training would help determine “the actual level of manning of personnel and equipment and to inform the command staff about the tasks of the military and political leadership” of Abkhazia against the background of the current international situation.

Note, the eastern parts of the occupied region borders the remaining Georgia.

Sokhumi-based outlet Apsadgil-Info reported that in the administration of coastal town of Ochamchire, defense chief Vladimir Anua, security council secretary Sergei Shamba, acting head of Ochamchire district Artimon Gabelaia and top defense commanders met with reserve officers and commanders.

The training is conducted in all districts of Abkhazia with all the reserve formations, the agency added.

