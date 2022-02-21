Sokhumi, Tskhinvali Hail Putin Over Donbas Recognition

Kremlin-backed leaders of occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, Aslan Bzhania and Anatoly Bibilov, respectively, have promptly welcomed Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize the independence of occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

As an ally of Russia, Abkhazia supports the decision of Russia’s top leadership, Aslan Bzhania said in a statement of February 21/22 night.

“We are confident that this decision will contribute to strengthening the security architecture in the region in the long term,” Abkhaz leader noted.

“Moreover, we believe that the decision on Russia’s recognition of the Donbas Republics contributes to the formation of a more just and balanced world order, where the rights of small peoples are reliably protected and the international community hears and respects their voice,” Bzhania added.

On his part, according to RES news agency, Tskhinvali leader Anatoly Bibilov claimed “The Kyiv regime put an end to Ukraine’s territorial integrity by unleashing brutal terror on the people of Donbas.”

“Russia showed incredible patience and restraint, leaving the Kyiv authorities a chance, hoping that prudence would prevail and that a course towards national reconciliation on the basis of the Minsk agreements would be chosen,” claimed Bibilov.

“Instead of dialogue, the Donbass saw new and new acts of inhumanity on the verge of genocide,” the Kremlin-backed leader parroted Russian officials.

“This decision is a pledge to end fratricidal madness, it is the saving of thousands of human lives, it is a chance for Ukraine to return to normal life and have a future,” said Bibilov, who boasted about Tskhinvali’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk already back in 2014.