Georgia Reacts to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Twitter.

“Georgian nation [is] shocked by the Russian aggression in Ukraine,” President Zurabishvili said. “We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and call for a halt of the military operations. #SlavaUkraini.”

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on his part tweeted that “military attack on sovereign country is unacceptable.”

“We call on international community to apply all possible measures to stop blatant violation of international order by Russia and avoid further military escalation,” he stressed.

“Military aggression launched by Russia against Ukraine is totally intolerable,” asserted Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, adding: “We stand with Ukraine and call on our international partners to give a strict response to the violation of the international law by Russia and ensure the de-escalation of the situation.”

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, first from the Georgian leadership to respond to the developments hours after Russia launched a large-scale attack against the country, said Georgia “stands with Ukraine in these difficult times.”

“Unfortunately, the war in Ukraine could not be avoided,” he noted, calling on international community to “make effective and firm steps to stop Russia escalating into a full-scale conflict and ensure the protection of international norms.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced what he called a “special military operation” against Ukraine early morning, at around 6:00 Moscow time. Soon after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion and explosions were reported across Ukraine.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)