In Quotes: Opposition Reacts to Ukraine Recalling Ambassador from Tbilisi

Opposition lambasted Georgian government after Ukraine recalled its Ambassador to Georgia over the “immoral position” of Irakli Garibashvili’s cabinet on Russia sanctions and Tbilisi’s refusal of a chartered flight to transport volunteers to Ukraine

Civil.ge compiled some quotes from opposition leaders:

MP Levan Khabeishvili, United National Movement, to Georgian Dream lawmakers: “It is a total catastrophe, whatever is happening right now… Name any other country, except for Russia and Belarus, from where war-ridden Ukraine recalled its Ambassador… Today, instead of condemning [Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s] remarks, you tried to cover for him… Do you think that anyone needs a reason to invade [Georgia]? [Russian President Vladimir] Putin does not need a reason. And when we are left alone, excluded from the civilized world, and he invades, then we are really in trouble.”

MP Salome Samadashvili, Lelo: “Ukraine made an unprecedented decision… I would like to explain to the public what the decision means in the language of diplomacy. It means that the Government of Ukraine considers that the Georgian Government, with its politics, is not only not helping Ukraine, but is aiding Russian intervention and implementation of war objectives, which is to abolish Ukraine’s statehood.”

MP Khatuna Samnidze, Republican Party, to GD lawmakers: “The Ukrainian ambassador was recalled because your Prime Minister made pro-Russian statements. Your Prime Minister blocked the path for our volunteers and did not even make explanations… [PM Irakli Garibashvili] openly, directly says that no one can end the war, sanctions do not work.”

Elene Khoshtaria, Droa: “Today the whole world stands on the kind side of the truth. Only two states in the world, Russia and Belarus, are on the side of evil. Today, Georgia joined their ranks… Offending our society, a completely illegitimate government has declared that we will not even send doctors to the front line. In Ukraine, children, women are dying… Medical aid, volunteers arriving there, are of critical importance.”

Read Also:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)