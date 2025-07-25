17 Detained During Eviction Operation in Tbilisi’s Africa Settlement

17 people, including residents and activists who came to support them, were detained by the end of July 24 in Tbilisi’s Africa settlement, where dozens of families had been evicted throughout the day.

All were charged with administrative offenses for disobeying police orders. Under amended legislation, the offense is punishable by a fine ranging from GEL 2,000 (about USD 740) to GEL 5,000 (about USD 1,845), or by up to 60 days of imprisonment.

Tensions flared on Tvalchrelidze Street, where the National Enforcement Bureau carried out evictions from a building it described as unsafe, privately owned, and illegally occupied.

The eviction, which took place amid a large police deployment, reportedly affected more than 100 families according to unofficial estimates, and continued until midnight. Heavy machinery was later deployed to demolish the buildings. Dramatic images emerged from the scene, showing confrontation, arguments, and families, including children, sitting with their furniture and belongings and watching the eviction process from outside in desperation.

Officials claimed only 39 families lived in the building permanently, while others started renovating to claim compensation. Authorities and pro-government media outlets said residents had been offered assistance. Among those evicted were reportedly dozens of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Residents, however, said more families were affected, and many had nowhere else to go, accusing officials and ruling Georgian Dream mouthpieces of spreading false information, including about the assistance they were offered. One resident accused pro-GD broadcasters Imedi and Rustavi 2 of offering money to others in exchange for recording a prewritten statement claiming they had been treated fairly.

The Social Justice Center, a local human rights watchdog, criticized what it described as the state’s “anti-social policy,” saying that “while the state must protect public safety, human life and health, and the interests of private owners, it should not violate the dignity and other rights of families through harsh eviction practices or by leaving them without shelter.”

The group stressed that “a fair balance between private and public interests must be ensured,” saying the authorities failed to uphold this standard by favoring the building owner and “failing to guarantee the rights and interests of hundreds of socially protected persons on the ground.”

The organization highlighted human rights violations during the eviction, calling the lack of alternative housing for displaced families the “most acute problem.” It also raised concerns about the eviction’s conduct, citing forced removals and police violence.

