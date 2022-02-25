Georgia Won’t Join Russia Sanctions, PM Says

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced today Tbilisi will not join international sanctions on Russia over its full-scale attack on Ukraine.

“I want to state clearly and unambiguously, considering our national interests and interests of the people, Georgia does not plan to participate in the financial and economic sanctions, as this would only damage our country and populace more,” he said.

Speaking with reporters at the memorial of Georgian junkers killed during the Soviet invasion of Georgia in February 1921, PM Garibashvili claimed he will not make any decisions that “harms” the interests of the people.

“I, as [a person] responsible to our country’s populace and as the head of government, responsible for domestic as well as foreign policy, will lead on the basis of national interests,” he said.

In his remarks, PM Garibashvili also claimed that Georgia is under “no danger” amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also noted that there is no need for him to summon a National Security Council meeting.

He accused the opposition of being “irresponsible” and “trying to create provocations and repeat the misfortune [Russo-Georgian war] of 2008.”

Asked if he plans to visit Kyiv, PM claimed “going to Ukraine for the sake of going is useless,” also noting that airspace over the country is closed anyways.

The PM also lauded the GD Government’s “pragmatic policy” toward Russia, and went on to accuse the previous United National Movement administration of betrayal of Georgia for “stupidly and foolishly or in an anti-state manner giving in to [Russian] provocation” in 2008.

The development also comes as the GD refused to participate in the opposition-proposed extraordinary Parliament session, claiming it was a “show.”

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has suggested both an extraordinary sitting as well as an expanded National Security Council meeting would be an opportunity for all sides to show the country’s unity in support of Ukraine.

Ahead of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, the GD faced criticism from the opposition parties, which argue the governing party is maintaining a low profile and appeasing Moscow.

