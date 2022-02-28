Kyiv Calls on Georgia’s PM to Let Volunteers Fly to Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Twitter called on his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili to allow volunteers from Georgia to fly to Ukraine.

“Brave Georgian brothers are waiting at the airport to fly to [Ukraine]. I hope [Irakli Garibashvili] will show his courage and give permission to fly. #Ukraine is waiting! #Europe is waiting! #StopRussia,” tweeted Ukraine’s Prime Minister.

“Freedom-loving Georgian people, help your Prime Minister make the right decision!” Shmyhal added in address to Georgians.

Brave Georgian brothers are waiting at the airport to fly to 🇺🇦. I hope @GharibashviliGe will show his courage and give permission to fly. #Ukraine is waiting! #Europe is waiting!#StopRussia — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) February 28, 2022

Some 60 Georgians were reportedly ready in Tbilisi International Airport to fly to Ukraine to join resistance against the Russian invasion, but the Georgian authorities did not allow private jet for this purpose into the country.

Condemning the Georgian Government’s actions, opposition United National Movement MP Nona Mamulashvili who was present in the airport accused the Georgian Dream government of being “ordinary representatives of the Kremlin” in Georgia.

Civil.ge is trying to reach out to the Georgian authorities for clarifying comments. The article will be updated accordingly.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)