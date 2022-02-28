Georgian volunteer spotted in Tbilisi International Airport wishing to depart to Ukraine. February 28, 2022. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
News

Kyiv Calls on Georgia’s PM to Let Volunteers Fly to Ukraine

28/02/2022 - 21:54
123 1 minute read

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Twitter called on his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili to allow volunteers from Georgia to fly to Ukraine.

“Brave Georgian brothers are waiting at the airport to fly to [Ukraine]. I hope [Irakli Garibashvili] will show his courage and give permission to fly. #Ukraine is waiting! #Europe is waiting! #StopRussia,” tweeted Ukraine’s Prime Minister.

“Freedom-loving Georgian people, help your Prime Minister make the right decision!” Shmyhal added in address to Georgians.

Some 60 Georgians were reportedly ready in Tbilisi International Airport to fly to Ukraine to join resistance against the Russian invasion, but the Georgian authorities did not allow private jet for this purpose into the country.

Condemning the Georgian Government’s actions, opposition United National Movement MP Nona Mamulashvili who was present in the airport accused the Georgian Dream government of being “ordinary representatives of the Kremlin” in Georgia.

Civil.ge is trying to reach out to the Georgian authorities for clarifying comments. The article will be updated accordingly.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
28/02/2022 - 21:54
123 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

FM Zalkaliani, Senior UK Diplomat Hold Phone Talk

28/02/2022 - 20:02

Ex-PM Says Georgia Should Ask for ‘Immediate’ EU Membership

28/02/2022 - 17:59

‘Traitor Garibashvili’ Faces Resignation Calls

28/02/2022 - 17:22

Sanctioned VTB Bank Georgia Offloads Consumer Portfolios

28/02/2022 - 16:14
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2022
Back to top button