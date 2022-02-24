Georgia’s Ruling Party Rejects Parliamentary Session on Ukraine

The ruling Georgian Dream party is seemingly rejecting the extraordinary parliamentary session on Russia’s war against in Ukraine, initiated by the opposition and OKed by President Salome Zurabishvili.

“At this stage, there is objectively no need to hold the session,” GD lawmaker Givi Mikanadze was quoted by media as saying.

“We are not going to participate in a show proposed by those people, that in two months after 2008 August War blamed their own country and defense forces on launching the war and bombing Tskhinvali with cluster bombs, on Russia’s overt military aggression toward Ukraine,” said MP Mikanadze.

The lawmaker from the Georgian Dream party, which itself is known for controversial August War remarks and is the target of opposition’s accusations on appeasing Moscow, alluded to October 2008 resolution in the Council of Europe.

The resolution, backed by then ruling UNM MPs, reads that “the start of shelling of Tskhinvali without warning by the Georgian military, on 7 August 2008, initiated a new level of escalation, namely that of open and full-fledged warfare.”

