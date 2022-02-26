In Photos: Third Day of Tbilisi for Ukraine

On February 26, Tbilisites hit the streets to express solidarity to Ukraine as Ukrainian troops are fighting Russian advance on Kyiv and other cities. The rally began at 19:00 outside the Parliament on Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi’s main thoroughfare. Around 23:00, the rally moved to nearby Freedom Square. Unlike previous two days of protest, Ukrainian and Georgian national songs were heard at the rally. Georgian and Ukrainian, as well as European Ode to Joy anthems were also performed.

Guram Muradov, Civil Georgia’s photographer captured the third day of anti-war protest in Tbilisi: