Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. Photo: gov.ge
“Attaboy!” – Moscow Praises Georgia’s Prime Minister

25/02/2022 - 18:27
The First Deputy Head of the International Committee of the Federation Council of Russia, Vladimir Jabarov welcomed Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s clear-cut announcement on not joining West’s sanctions against Russia over Ukraine attack.

“Attaboys! One can only welcome such a decision,” Jabarov told Russian paper Izvestia.

He said Georgia maintains good trade relations with Russia, including in the supply of fruits, vegetables, and wine.

They probably realized that “the West will not reimburse Georgia for any of this,” Jabarov remarked.

Earlier today, at the event commemorating Soviet Occupation of Georgian capital in 1921, Prime Minister Garibashvili “unambiguously” declared that “considering our national interests and interests of the people, Georgia does not plan to participate in the financial and economic sanctions, as this would only damage our country and populace more.”

