Nikiforova: The West will not stop Russia with weapons or tariffs

In anticipation of Donald Trump’s statement on Russia and arms supplies to Ukraine, the Russian side claims to have achieved success on the front lines: the liberation of new settlements, the destruction of Patriot missile systems, and significant losses to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian journalist Victoria Nikiforova, who is under Western sanctions for spreading Russian disinformation after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, writes in her article on RIA Novosti. She claims that Russia’s strategy of “grinding down Western weapons” and “physical denazification” is working effectively and leading to the weakening of the West. She also raises the issue of possible new U.S. sanctions, including the idea of 500% tariffs on purchases of Russian energy resources, which, according to the author, will lead to the economic collapse of the dollar and cause an outflow to gold and cryptocurrencies. Russia, according to Nikiforova, remains open to negotiations but will not abandon its goals in “the special military operation.” She also noted that the Russians “conducted negotiations despite sabotage by the Ukrainian side. They sent delegations and used contacts at all levels, both formal and informal.” “However, our peacekeeping does not mean that our interests can be ignored,” Nikiforova emphasized (ria.ru).

TASS military expert: Ukraine, its allies plan mine belt along Russia’s borders

Ukraine has officially withdrawn from the Ottawa Treaty, the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, joining Finland, Poland, and the Baltic states, which is part of the widespread militarization of NATO’s eastern flank, TASS military expert Alexander Stepanov writes in his article. According to him, an expeditionary military-industrial cluster is forming in the region with a focus on the production of mines and engineering barriers along the borders with Russia. Stepanov believes that Poland, Finland, and the United States are key players – from the development of “smart” minefields to the deployment of high-precision weapons – and that the U.S. intends to use obsolete mines as a commodity for commercial sale in Europe. According to the author, these steps increase the threat of conflict and make border countries potential targets. The initiative undermines previous international norms and is being used by Washington as a means of political and economic gain, Alexander Stepanov emphasizes (TASS).

Saudi Arabia seeks to cooperate with Russia: from Aurus to settlement in Ukraine

In an interview with TASS, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry Bandar Alkhorayef announced plans to launch direct flights to Russia and expressed interest in localizing the production of Aurus cars in the kingdom. According to him, Saudi Arabia is ready to cooperate with Russia in areas such as car manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, metal processing, renewable energy, and automation. The minister confirmed interest in joint geological exploration and the development of technologies for processing rare earth metals. He also stressed the importance of preparing for the upcoming Russian-Arab summit in October and expressed his country’s readiness to promote international dialogue, including possible mediation in the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine (TASS).

Samvel Karapetyan announces plans to create new political force in Armenia

Russian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who is under arrest in Yerevan, has announced his plans to create a new political force in Armenia, RIA Novosti reports. According to Karapetyan, the rally in Yerevan on July 4, which brought together tens of thousands of his supporters, showed that the people are not afraid of the authorities. In a statement posted on Facebook, he expressed gratitude for the support and stressed that the new team will offer its own vision for the future of the country. Karapetyan condemned the policy of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, calling it anti-national, and promising to overcome the artificial division of society. He did not rule out cooperation with like-minded people and declared his desire to unite the people around just goals. The businessman also noted that there are professionals even within the current government who disagree with its course. The formation of a political team has already begun, he added (ria.ru).