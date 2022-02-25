Occupied Abkhazia Recognizes Donetsk, Luhansk

Kremlin-backed leader of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania has followed Russia’s suit to recognize the independence of occupied Donetsk and Luhansk “republics” from Ukraine.

“I consider the decision of our ally to recognize their independence fair from all points of view, and the special military operation launched [against Ukraine] – absolutely justified,” Bzhania said.

Parroting Moscow, the leader of Georgia’s Russian-occupied region said: “Origins of our sympathy towards the peoples of these republics are in the similarity of our fates. Over 4 million Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine were subjected to genocide.”

Bzhania claimed that Moscow tried to “resolve the problem fairly, acting as an active mediator in the peacemaking process,” and blamed Ukraine “to destroy and expel civilians from Donbas.”

“The security of the Russian Federation is our security, dear citizens of Abkhazia.”

Further channeling the Kremlin’s narratives, the Abkhaz leader said “Ukraine’s aggression has occurred and is still occurring with the direct encouragement of the so-called collective West.”

The Moscow-backed leader also recalled that Ukrainian units fought “ferociously” against the Abkhaz forces during the 1992-1993 armed conflict in Abkhazia.

“Such things are not forgotten,” he noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced what he called a “special military operation” — that is full scale invasion from multiple sides against Ukraine — early on February 24. Earlier on February 21, Moscow recognized its proxies in Donetsk and Luhansk in breach of Minsk agreements.

Prior to that, Russia pushed for military build-up in and around Ukraine for months, demanding from NATO to reject Bucharest 2008 pledge on accepting Ukraine and Georgia, and from U.S. not to establish military bases in former Soviet Republics.

The Alliance and U.S. condemned Russia’s attempt to reestablish “spheres of influence,” and responded separately to Moscow on January 26, reiterating NATO’s open door policy. They have offered, however, multiple other areas for cooperation.

On February 17, a day before recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk, Russia responded, slamming U.S. for not providing constructive responses. “Russia will be forced to respond, including by implementing measures of a military and technical nature,” Moscow threatened.