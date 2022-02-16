EU Special Representative Meets Georgian Reconciliation Minister

Toivo Klaar, European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, today held a meeting with Reconciliation Minister Tea Akhvlediani in Tbilisi.

The Minister said their conversation revolved around “the difficult social, humanitarian and rights situation” in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia and, in particular, in the Ethnic Georgian-majority Akhalgori district.

The two officials also underscored the need of continuing joint efforts to secure the immediate release of seven Georgian citizens arbitrarily detained by Kremlin-backed authorities in Sokhumi and Tskhinvali, according to Minister Akhvlediani.

They further discussed plans for joint actions to make “substantial progress in reconciling the societies divided by war” in Georgia proper and occupied regions, per the Reconciliation Minister’s account.

The Reconciliation Ministry stated that the Georgian official also stressed the importance of the EU in implementing Georgia’s non-recognition policy and in the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Special Representative Klaar has also met Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani as part of the trip to Tbilisi, where he arrived on February 14.

