EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar Visits Tbilisi, Sokhumi

Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia (EUSR) visited Tbilisi and Sokhumi on April 6-13, where he met Georgian officials and the Kremlin-backed authorities of occupied Abkhazia.

During April 7 meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, the parties discussed the humanitarian and security situation in Georgia’s occupied regions, also the threats coming from Russia. The Foreign Ministry said the parties also talked “the necessity of overcoming the political crisis in the shortest possible period.”

The two also expressed concern over the Russian military buildup in the occupied Crimea peninsula and along the Ukrainian borders, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Later, on April 13, the EU Special Representative met with Georgian Reconciliation Minister Tea Akhvlediani, discussing the humanitarian consequences of the closure of crossing points with Georgia proper by the Kremlin-backed authorities of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. The State Ministry for Reconciliation and Civic Equality of Georgia said Minister Akhvlediani also raised the issue of occupation forces arbitrarily detaining Georgian citizens, including Irakli Bebua and Zaza Gakheladze.

During his extensive trip to Tbilisi, the EU Special Representative also met with First Vice-Speaker of the Parliament, Georgian Dream lawmaker Gia Volski, on April 6.

In Sokhumi, EUSR Klaar met “foreign minister” Daur Kove on April 8. A brief statement by the Abkhaz “foreign ministry” said the two talked about the results of the latest, 52nd round of Geneva International Discussions, and the agenda for the upcoming round, slated for June 29-30.

Meanwhile, at a meeting on April 9, Abkhaz “vice-president” Badra Gunba reiterated to Klaar Sokhumi’s call for signing an agreement on non-use of force with Tbilisi, as reported by Sokhumi-based Apsnypress media outlet.

The EU Special Representative departed from Georgia to Armenia on April 13.

