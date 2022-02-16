Stroke Victim, Released from Tskhinvali Custody, Dies in Tbilisi Clinic

Genadi Bestaev, Georgian citizen who had suffered a stroke in occupied Tskhinvali custody, has died in a clinic in Tbilisi after three months of treatment following his release and transfer to the Georgian capital, the State Security Service confirmed to Civil.ge today.

Following two-year-long arbitrary detention, Bestaev was transferred to Georgia proper on November 16, after receiving a pardon from Kremlin-backed leader Anatoly Bibilov amid a rapid deterioration in his health.

Bestaev remained in critical condition until his passing, according to Georgian media reports.

Russian occupation forces arbitrarily detained Bestaev across the dividing line near Khelchua village, for “illegally crossing the state border” and “illegal drug smuggling” in November 2019. A native of village Zardiantkari of Gori Municipality, he was subsequently sentenced to three years in Tskhinvali prison in March 2021.

Marek Szczygieł, Head of European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia expressed on February 16 his condolences to Bestaev’s family.

He pointed out that the EUMM had monitored the Georgian citizen’s case following the detention and facilitated his transfer, and reiterated the call for “a humanitarian approach to all detention cases.”

