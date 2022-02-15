EU Special Representative Klaar Meets Georgian FM

Toivo Klaar, European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia today met Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani in Tbilisi.

The two officials discussed the regional security environment and Russia’s actions taken against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and Ukraine, according to the Georgian Foreign Ministry’s press release.

The conversation focused on Moscow’s actions toward “de-facto annexation” of the regions, militarization, fortification of the occupation line with barbed wires and artificial barriers and human rights abuses, per the Foreign Ministry.

They also discussed restrictions on the freedom of movement and arbitrary detentions of Georgian citizens by the Russian occupying forces, as well as highlighted the need for Russia to fulfill its international obligations, including the August 12, 2008 ceasefire agreement.

The EU Special Representative, who also serves as the Co-Chair of Geneva International Discussions, arrived in Tbilisi late on February 14, following a trip to Yerevan. Upon arrival, Klaar said in a tweet that he found it important for the EU and Georgia to “work together to address conflicts in these challenging times.”

