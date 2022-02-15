Night club Khidi in Tbilisi. Photo: Khidi / Facebook.
Nightclubs to Reopen in Georgia Starting March

15/02/2022 - 20:23
The Georgian Government announced today that it will allow nightclubs to reopen from March 5-6 at 60% of maximum capacity.

The Inter-agency Coordination Council made the decision in light of the current epidemiological shift, as the number of COVID-19 infections began to come down after the peak of the Omicron variant spread, according to the Government’s statement.

The nightclubs had remained barred from operating after Georgia declared the state of emergency in March 2020 and unveiled the first set of curbs amid the onset of the pandemic.

While the country since then has lifted the state of emergency and eased restrictions on public gatherings — lately also allowing entry to public venues without requiring green passes — the nightspots have remained shut to date, besides several exceptions for holidays.

