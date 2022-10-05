In the month of September, Georgian authorities reported 35,719 new cases of COVID-19, 43,189 recoveries, and 20 fatalities.

Out of the 35,719 cases, 19,610 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by Imereti — 4,090, Kakheti — 2,590, Kvemo Kartli — 2,259, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti — 1,884, Shida Kartli — 1,656, Adjara — 1,155, Guria — 1,080, Mtskheta-Mtianeti — 774, Samtskhe-Javakheti — 361, and Racha Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti — 260.

As of the end of September, Georgia (excluding the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia) had reported 1,797,225 cases of COVID-19 in total, among them 1,7776548 recoveries and 16,920 deaths.

Note: Due to the fact that the last set of statistics that the National Center for Disease Control released was for the period of August 28 to September 2, and the latest statistics include the entire month of September, there may be a slight error in the total number of COVID cases, recoveries, and deaths, due to an overlap of 1-2 days.

