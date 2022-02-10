COVID Self-Isolation Periods Reduced

Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia stated today that Georgia has reduced the self-isolation periods for COVID-infected persons or contacts considering the “specifics of Omicron infection and international practice.”

As per the new rules, asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms can discontinue self-isolation seven days after testing positive instead of the previous eight, provided their symptoms have disappeared at least for the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, those who work at establishments with strategic importance, such as hospitals, can stop self-isolation six days after testing positive, provided they test negative for COVID with an antigen test.

The isolation period for those with moderate to severe symptoms remains unchanged at ten days.

In all cases, the Health Ministry recommends those out of self-isolation to strictly follow the face mask guidances for five days.

Besides, the self-isolation periods are reduced to five days from eight for contacts of people with COVID who are not vaccinated or have received only one jab; are not vaccinated with a booster and 90 days have passed since they received the second shot; are recovered from COVID but the 60-day period has passed.

In this case, the persons are recommended to wear a mask from the sixth day to the twelfth.

Meanwhile, the rules for the people exempt from self-isolation remain unchanged.

As of February 10, Georgia has confirmed 1,398,059 cases of COVID, while 1,154,476 patients have recovered and 15,404 have died since the onset of the pandemic. To date, there are 228,153 active cases.

Today, the Georgian authorities reported 22,444 new cases of COVID, 13,245 recoveries and 53 fatalities.

