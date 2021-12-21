Unrest Ensues in Sokhumi

Chaotic scenes unfolded in Sokhumi, in Russian-occupied Abkhazia, on December 21 after an opposition demonstration devolved into unrest, as protesters clashed with the police.

The rally was called by the freshly-established People’s Patriotic Union of Abkhazia, a group uniting several opposition outfits, which have grown increasingly dissatisfied with Aslan Bzhania’s leadership following a series of controversies over the year.

These include Abkhazia’s protracted energy crisis, trouble dealing with the COVID pandemic, September 30 Sokhumi shooting incident, concerns over deteriorating law enforcement, Bzhania’s remarks on “sharing sovereignty” with Moscow and a recent probe in the privatization of a historic HPP, now owned by opposition leader Kan Kvarchia.

Today’s demonstration was seemingly the strongest protest against Bzhania since he came to power in snap elections of March 2020, called after massive protests against and Moscow-facilitated resignation of predecessor Raul Khajimba.

The protesters first gathered in the afternoon outside the drama theater in downtown Sokhumi in what was an unauthorized demonstration as Bzhania in August outlawed holding mass public events and gatherings to curb COVID spread.

More to follow