Aslan Bzhania to Become New Abkhaz Leader

Aslan Bzhania is now set to become Moscow-backed region’s fifth leader for a five-year term, winning March 22 repeat ‘presidential’ polls, which was called after local court declared September 2019 leadership runoffs invalid on January 12, that was soon followed by Moscow-facilitated resignation of Raul Khajimba later that day.

Local media outlet Apsny Today reported that Adgur Ardzinba, another leadership hopeful, conceded defeat and congratulated Bzhania on victory.

Voter turnout was 58,85% as of 18:00 Sokhumi time (19:00 Tbilisi time), Russian media cited Abkhaz ‘election administration’. Thousands of ethnic Georgians residing in Abkhazia’s Gali, Tkvarcheli and Ochamchire districts are removed from voters list since 2014 polls.

Bzhania, a Soviet KGB school graduate, has long been considered as Abkhaz leadership hopeful. He was deemed the main rival of then incumbent leader, ex-KGB officer Raul Khajimba in 2019 leadership race, but he had to quit the contest after being poisoned with heavy metals.

On March 2 this year, Bzhania reportedly fell sick in Sochi, where he stopped off on his way from Moscow to Sokhumi. He was promptly hospitalized and eventually delivered to a hospital in Krasnodar, Russian regional capital some 300 kilometers north from Sochi. On the following days, scores of Abkhaz, believing that Bzhania had been poisoned to prevent him participating in upcoming repeat “polls, stormed the “presidential administration” office in Sokhumi and demanded resignation of then-acting leader acting leader Valery Bganba.

Bzhania was discharged from the hospital on March 11 after being treated for double multilobar aspiration pneumonia. In a brief interview with on the same day, Bzhania vowed to reenter ‘electoral’ campaign after returning to Sokhumi in a few days time.

In 2014 polls in which Khajimba won the region’s leadership race with 50,494 votes (accounting for 50.57%), Bzhania was second in the four-man race with 35,91%, followed by ex-defense minister Merab Kishmaria and ex-interior minister Leonid Dzapshba with 6.4% and 3.4%, respectively.

Elections in Georgia’s Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia regions are denounced as illegitimate by Tbilisi and the international community, except of Russia and four other countries (Nauru, Venezuela, Syria and Nicaragua), which have recognized the two regions’ independence from Georgia.

