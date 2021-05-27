Sokhumi Removes Tbilisi Dialogue Clause from ‘Foreign Policy Concept’

Aslan Bzhania, leader of Russian-occupied Abkhazia signed on May 25 a decree to remove provision on additional frameworks for talks with Tbilisi from the Abkhaz ‘foreign policy concept.’

The amendment concerns the clause on the settlement of relations with the central Georgian Government, allowing for the creation of conditions “to establish an additional framework for multi-level negotiations” between Sokhumi and Tbilisi to discuss issues “of mutual interest, the solution of which is not possible within the framework of the Geneva International Discussions.”

The current foreign policy concept document was adopted in Sokhumi on December 4, 2020, and met backlash from Abkhaz hardliners over the now-removed clause.

