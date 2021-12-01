New Governor Appointed in Kvemo Kartli Region

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has appointed Giorgi Dokhturishvili, 33, as the new Governor of the Kvemo Kartli region, replacing Shota Rekhviashvili.

The new appointee had worked as the Deputy Governor of Kvemo Kartli since August 2021, and previously served as a member of the Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo) from the Georgian Dream party.

Dokhturishvili was introduced as the new Governor to his colleagues, by Head of the Georgian Government Administration’s Regional Liaison Department Leri Barnabishvili today.

Rekhviashvili, 55, who had served at the post since August 18, 2018, has been appointed as the Deputy Reconciliation Minister. During 2014-2018 he had served as the Deputy Minister of the now-defunct Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories.

